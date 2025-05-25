Death Riders’ star sends a bold message ahead of Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing

A Death Riders' star has sent a bold message ahead of AEW Double or Nothing. He will be competing in the Anarchy in the Arena match at the pay-per-view event. This would be Caudio Castagnoli.
Ever since Jon Moxley formed The Death Riders with Claudio, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir, the group has been a dominant force in AEW. They have been wreaking havoc in their goal of accomplishing their mission to bring AEW back to its glory days. However, the group has found a lot of resistance over the months. The most recent resistance has been coming from The Opps, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale.
During Jon Moxley's title defense at AEW Dynamite Beach Break, chaos broke out between the Dead Riders, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and The Opps. Swerve Strickland came out and issued a challenge to the heels for an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing.
Just hours before the show could begin, Claudio Castagnoli took to social media to send a bold message.
"A Cause We Stand For. A Cause We Believe In #DeathRiders."
Check out his tweet here:
Konnan is not interested in Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli
When Claudio Castagnoli first arrived in AEW, he showed a lot of promise. However, in the recent years, he has found himself to be one of Jon Moxley's minions, whether it was with the Blackpool Combat Club or Death Riders. This hasn't seemingly helped with his booking in the ring much.
Since AEW Dynasty 2025, Claudio has not won a single match and has been on the losing end every time, which has only hurt his character.
Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan stated that even though he likes Claudio as a person, he's not interested in him or anything he's done. He further noted that the former WWE star has lost all his appeal since he first arrived in AEW.
“I love Claudio as a person, but I’m not interested in him or anything they’ve done with him, which is unfortunate,” Konnan said. “Remember when they first came in, they brought him in like this monster? Look at him now.” [H/T - 411Mania]
It will be interesting to see whether Death Riders win the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.