Konnan highlights AEW's mistake making ex-WWE star lose intimidation factor

Wrestling veteran Konnan has expressed the view that a former WWE Superstar has lost his allure and early credibility over time in AEW. The talent in question, Claudio Castagnoli, is currently enforcing Jon Moxley's will as a member of the dominant Death Riders.
The Swiss Cyborg teamed up with his longtime BCC protege Wheeler Yuta last week on AEW Dynamite to take on Samoa Joe and HOOK. The match ended in a loss for the Trios Champions as Yuta succumbed to The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil's submission hold. Claudio and Wheeler laid a vicious beatdown on HOOK after the bout, however, before retreating from the arena with Mox.
On April 2, Castagnoli faced Adam Copeland in singles action on Dynamite ahead of Rated FTR's AEW World Trios Title match against The Death Riders at Dynasty 2025. The Rated-R Superstar picked up the win over The Swiss Superman courtesy of a hidden low blow.
While reviewing the show on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that despite his personal fondness for Claudio Castagnoli, he has not found the former ROH World Champion's recent work in the Tony Khan-led company interesting, supposedly in contrast to his early booking and presentation.
“I love Claudio as a person, but I’m not interested in him or anything they’ve done with him, which is unfortunate,” Konnan said. “Remember when they first came in, they brought him in like this monster? Look at him now.” [H/T - 411Mania]
Castagnoli was unable to prevent HOOK from tapping out Yuta during last week's main event tag bout as he was tied up by Samoa Joe. However, the heel duo took out the former FTW Champion afterward, with Claudio delivering a devastating Neutralizer on HOOK onto a steel chair.
Claudio Castagnoli set for action this week on AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe did not take kindly to The Death Riders' post-match ambush on him and HOOK last Wednesday on Dynamite, calling out the group for an AEW World Trios Titles match this week. Despite PAC's unfortunate injury, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley accepted the challenge later on Collision, confirming that they, alongside Wheeler Yuta, would defend their belts against The Opps on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru.
It remains to be seen whether The Death Riders will walk out victorious this week once again.