Huge upset shocks Death Riders ahead of AEW Dynasty

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Apr 03, 2025 02:28 GMT
The Death Riders are one of AEW
The Death Riders are one of AEW's top heel factions

The Death Riders are set to defend their World Trios Championship at AEW Dynasty 2025 this Sunday. On the go-home edition of Dynamite ahead of the pay-per-view, however, one-third of the trios champions, Claudio Castagnoli, suffered a huge singles loss to one of the three stars he will face in Philadelphia - Adam Copeland.

The Swiss Cyborg and The Rated-R Superstar had vengeance on their minds on the April 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, with Castagnoli eager to punish Cope for putting him and his stablemates out of commission en route to last month's Revolution pay-per-view. On the other hand, the WWE Hall of Famer looked to seek retribution against Claudio for disrupting his World Title Street Fight against Jon Moxley two weeks ago.

Castagnoli went after Copeland immediately, and both stars pushed each other to their limits. The Swiss Superman appeared to have the match won at one point after delivering his Giant Swing on the former TNT Champion, but the latter survived and continued mounting comebacks. Nothing could keep Cope down for the count - not even a Neutralizer.

Finally, Castagnoli attempted to hit a conchairto on Copeland out of frustration, but the referee disrupted the proceedings, allowing The Ultimate Opportunist to nail his opponent with a low blow. Another spear eventually sealed the deal for the Rated-FTR member.

It remains to be seen if Cope and FTR will be able to dethrone Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC for the AEW World Trios Titles this Sunday at Dynasty—or if the event will witness The Top Guys turning their backs on their friend and ally.

Edited by Angana Roy
