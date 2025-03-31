Cope (fka Edge) to suffer a massive blow amid fears of top AEW stars' split? Exploring the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) could suffer a blow on AEW Dynamite due to his teammates. In the past few weeks, two top names have teased parting ways.

Two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Cope failed to capture the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley, and his Rated FTR stablemate, Dax Harwood, surprisingly walked out on him. Nonetheless, Rated FTR is slated to challenge Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC of the Death Riders for the World Trios Title at Dynasty 2025.

Ahead of Dynasty, the former Edge will square off against Claudio Castagnoli in a singles match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Although The Rated-R Superstar is expected to win the contest, he could suffer a big blow if Dax Harwood accidentally costs him a potential win. This could create more cracks in Rated FTR.

Last Saturday on Collision, Harwood pushed Cash Wheeler after his loss against Wheeler Yuta, teasing a split. If Dax The Axe accidentally costs Cope his match against Claudio on Dynamite, he could walk out on his teammates yet again, fueling the rumors of the group's breakup. This could also put their World Trios Title match against the Death Riders at Dynasty in jeopardy.

Cope is rumored to reunite with Christian Cage after eventually parting ways with FTR. This could lead to a much-awaited match between the WWE legends and The Living Legends at All In 2025. As of now, this is mere speculation.

Cope (fka Edge) on a much-anticipated reunion in AEW

After he made his AEW debut in 2023, Cope feuded with his former tag team partner, Christian Cage. Fans have been expecting the duo's reunion ever since. In an interview with TMZ in January, the former Edge said that a 'C & C' tag team run could be on the horizon.

“But to be able to come back, run it with Christian, and do what we did, and who knows where it goes from there. I feel like at some point, a C & C tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know."

Only time will tell if and when Cope and Christian reunite to possibly embark on a final tag team run.

