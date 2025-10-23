Death Riders suffer another devastating blow in AEW after Jon Moxley's loss

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 02:02 GMT
The Death Riders are one of AEW
The Death Riders are one of AEW's top factions [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

The Death Riders' bad streak continues as they have suffered yet another loss tonight on AEW Dynamite. This comes right after Jon Moxley took another loss of his own.

At WrestleDream, most of the group's members were in action, but it wasn't a successful night for them, as their leader suffered one of his toughest losses in his career. He ended up saying "I Quit" to Darby Allin. All it took was Sting coming to Allin's aid to eliminate the numerical disadvantage.

This loss seemed to have gotten to Jon Moxley's head as he has shown signs of desperation during tonight's show. Earlier tonight, he faced off against Kyle O'Reilly in singles action. He wished to prove that his loss to Darby was a fluke.

However, he was pushed to his limit. There came a moment where Mox was about to tap out to an ankle lock by O'Reilly, and out of desperation, he struck the referee. He did not tap out, but ended up losing by disqualification.

Moments later, the Death Riders were in trios action against members of The Conglomeration. Unfortunately, they would end up losing the match after Mark Briscoe connected with a Jay Driller to Wheeler Yuta.

Post-match, PAC and Jon Moxley himself came out and attacked them. Claudio Castagnoli then came in and set up Orange Cassidy as he planned on throwing him through the commentary desk. He was then thwarted by Darby Allin, who had Sting's bat in hand. Tonight was proof that things are clearly far from over between Darby and the Death Riders.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
