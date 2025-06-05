Death Riders suffer huge setback at AEW Fyter Fest 2025; Jon Moxley might not be happy

A Death Riders member recently failed to complete a huge mission on the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight's show has been excellent so far. The four-hour show featured a crucial match. Kenny Omega put the International Championship against three other goliaths: Brody King, Mascara Dorada, and Claudio Castagnoli.

All four stars gave their best in the ring in this highly athletic bout. Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli asserted great dominance during the match, but Dorada and Omega cleverly tackled them. In the end, the Best Bout Machine won the high-stakes match. This was the former AEW World Champion's first International title defense since the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, the Swiss Superman was unable to win the International Championship. This isn't the first time Claudio Castagnoli has failed to capture a title. At the Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite, the Death Riders lost the AEW World Trios Championship to The Opps. The lack of titles has already made Moxley irate.

On the very next Collision episode, Castagnoli couldn't defeat Adam Cole for the TNT Championship. Therefore, there might be consequences this time for Claudio. Jon Moxley could have certain punishment for the Death Rider after the recent loss. It will be interesting to see what is next for the Swiss Superman.

