Deathmatch legend Nick Gage puts 3-time WWE World Champion on notice; vows to put pizza cutter to his forehead

Deathmatch legend Nick Gage has delivered a chilling warning to three-time WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy.

At Game Changer Wrestling's 'My Name Is' show on August 4th, Jeff Hardy emerged in a surprising twist. The former WWE Champion engaged in a heated exchange with GCW World Champion Blake Christian, only to be interrupted by Masha Slamovich, who sent Christian retreating.

The Charismatic Enigma shared the ring with Nick Gage in the closing moments of the show. Despite their intense encounter, they both showed respect toward each other.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Nick Gage talked about sharing the ring with AEW star Jeff Hardy.

"Dream come true. Another guy who paved the way for a lot of people in this business, especially this craft that people are applying now, the young generation, they're young to me. Coming up, he paved the way for a lot of guys who are doing their thing right now. It was an honor to be in there with him. Super cool guy. Friendly in the back, everybody was cool with him. We always love having people like Jeff Hardy come through GCW," Gage said.

Despite the praise, Gage also expressed his eagerness to wrestle the former WWE Superstar and use a pizza cutter on his forehead:

"I would wrestle Jeff Hardy anytime, anywhere, any place. I'll wrestle anybody. Of course, I win. I would put the pizza cutter to his forehead and I feel like he might be crying a little bit and then I would hit him with the double piledriver powerbomb. Blow him up and pin him." [H/T- Fightful]

WWE Superstar Ricochet pays homage to AEW star Jeff Hardy

WWE Superstar Ricochet recently revealed that AEW's Jeff Hardy was an inspiration for him when he was developing his jaw-dropping aerial skills.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Ricochet recalled his first successful high-flying move, mirroring Jeff's iconic Whisper in the Wind.

"Yeah, it was, you remember Jeff Hardy's Whisper in the Wind? It was basically like that. The guy was lying on the ground, and I would do the Whisper in the Wind onto the guy. I remember that was like my first very first match in the backyard, Whisper in the Wind to the guy laid down." [0:06 - 0-21]

Check out the video below:

Hardy is scheduled to team up with brother Matt on the August 9 AEW Dynamite against The Young Bucks.

Are you excited about a potential match between Jeff Hardy and Nick Gage? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here