Ricochet reveals which wrestler inspired him to do his very first high-flying move

WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet recently opened up about the wrestler who inspired him to perform high-flying maneuvers, and it's none other than AEW star Jeff Hardy.

Hardy is one of the greatest high-flyers in wrestling history and has greatly impacted the current generation. Ricochet is known for his high-flying wrestling style. He spoke about how Hardy played a significant role in shaping his wrestling style.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, he talked about the first high-flying move he successfully executed, Jeff Hardy's iconic, Whispering in the Wind.

"Yeah, it was, you remember Jeff Hardy's Whispering in the Wind? It was basically like that. The guy was lying on the ground, and I would do the Whispering in the Wind under the guy. I remember that was like my first very first match in the backyard, Whispering in the Wind to the guy laid down." [0:06 - 0-21]

Furthermore, he wanted to do a Phoenix Splash but admitted to getting scared when attempting it in the wrestling ring.

"I wanted to do like a Phoenix splash like a full Phoenix Splash, but I was too scared. I don't know why. On the trampoline I could do it, but in the ring it's different. Stuff's different when you get in there" Ricochet said. [0:29 - 0-39]

Check out the video below:

WWE Superstar Ricochet wants to face Logan Paul in a tag team match

Logan Paul is set to take on Ricochet in a highly anticipated match at WWE SummerSlam. Paul made his WWE debut last year at WrestleMania 38. He has faced stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz.

In an interview with Sporting News, the former Intercontinental Champion hinted at a possible tag team match with his partner Braun Strowman against the Paul brothers.

"Absolutely [I wanna send Logan Paul to his brother’s fight with a loss] and honestly, wait until my partner Braun [Strowman] comes back and me and Braun will smack both of him if he wants. I smack Logan, he’ll smack Jake," Ricochet said.

The WWE Universe is excited to see this encounter between the two stars this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Who do you think is the best high-flying wrestler from the current generation? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit the Chris Van Vliet podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from first half of this article.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!