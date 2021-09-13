Deathmatch wrestling legend puts AEW star Jon Moxley on notice

GCW star Nick Gage has taken to Twitter to send a stern warning to AEW's Jon Moxley ahead of their match next month.

The deathmatch wrestling legend stated that he is reclaiming back his Game Changer Wrestling World Championship from Moxley in Atlantic city:

"Im gettin my title back on october 9 mox im just givin you heads up aight? Atlantic city gcw mdk gang lets f*ckin go," Nick Gage said.

Im gettin my title back on october 9 mox im just givin you heads up aight? Atlantic city gcw mdk gang lets fuckin go pic.twitter.com/FsQZuXp1ZG — Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) September 12, 2021

In a surprising turn of events last week, Mox dethroned Matt Cardona for the GCW title at The Art of War Games event. Cardona issued an open challenge during the show, which saw Jon Moxley grabbing the opportunity. The latter came out as a druid and delivered a Paradigm Shift to the former onto multiple tube lights to win the championship.

Soon after his crowning moment, Nick Gage confronted Jon Moxley in the ring. The former WWE superstar invited Gage to fight him in AEW.

However, the deathmatch wrestling legend stated that since Mox is the company's top champion, he should defend it in GCW only. The bout is now set to take place in Atlantic City on October 9th.

Earlier this year, both men planted seeds for their match after engaging in a brutal brawl. With their impending fight scheduled for next month, fans can expect Mox and Gage to confront each other again in the coming weeks.

Jon Moxley had a fruitful homecoming in Cincinnati last week

The fallout from #AEWAllOut on last night's #AEWDynamite lived up to the hype 👇https://t.co/gHIloheXoL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

Last week, AEW Dynamite emanated from Cincinnati, Ohio, which is the native city of Jon Moxley.

The GCW Champion defeated NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki in a gruesome match. At one point, Suzuki's eye was busted open in the match. Mox avenged the beatdown that the NJPW star gave him at AEW All Out.

Fast forward to Rampage, Jon Moxley showed up during the main event after Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Max Caster. The former WWE superstar saved Pillman from what could have been a massive post-match assault.

Despite staying out of the main event scene for the better part of 2021, Moxley is still portrayed as the company's top star.

