Deathmatch wrestling legend set to make his AEW debut next week against Chris Jericho 

Deathmatch wrestling legend Nick Gage will make his AEW debut in the Fight For The Fallen episode next week against Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho.

MJF made this revelation after Jericho won his grueling encounter against Shawn Spears at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2. The match opened the show, and as expected, the crowd was firmly rooting for Le Champion to cross the first of five hurdles on his way to get his hands on MJF.

Chair shot + C4 not enough to end @IAmJericho.



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 2 LIVE

The match had an intriguing stipulation that Spears was permitted to use chairs as a weapon, but Chris Jericho wasn't. Thanks to some timely assistance from Sammy Guevara, who ensured Tully Blanchard didn't use any underhanded tactics at ringside, Jericho hit the Judas Effect on Spears to pick up the victory.

However, it was the post-match announcement on this week's AEW Dynamite episode that got fans talking. The Pinnacle leader MJF, who provided commentary during the bout, revealed that indie wrestling stalwart Nick Gage would be the next challenge in front of Chris Jericho. Despite being presented as an ally of the heel stable, Gage received a hero's welcome by AEW fans.

Nick Gage could pack a punch on next week's AEW Dynamite

Taking Nick Gage's deathmatch wrestling credentials into account, Chris Jericho could be in for one of the most violent fights of his career on the next edition of AEW Dynamite.

While Jericho is widely expected to win, Gage could use the match as an opportunity to show his talents to a mainstream audience. One must look at the rise of Eddie Kingston, another long-time indie wrestling veteran who, despite losing on AEW Dynamite upon his debut, has today become one of the promotion's most vital players.

Jericho also revealed he would be bringing back his Painmaker gimmick for the match.

It now remains to be seen if Nick Gage's match next week will be only a one-off appearance or could lead to a full-time association with AEW.

