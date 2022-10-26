"Decided to focus on her Onlyfans" - Twitter erupts in reaction to major star missing from Tony Khan's promotion AEW

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to Paige VanZant being absent from AEW for months.

Following VanZant's debut for Tony Khan's promotion in 2021, she competed at Double or Nothing in her first professional wrestling match.

However, since making her in-ring debut, the former UFC fighter hasn't been seen in a wrestling ring nor has she been booked by her current promotion.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Wtf ever happened to Paige VanZant in AEW Wtf ever happened to Paige VanZant in AEW https://t.co/4wxLe28uSC

A fan recently initiated the discussion on Twitter, to which fans criticized VanZant by claiming that she is a 'cheap copy' of WWE star and former UFC fighter, Ronda Rousey.

Check out the Twitter reactions to the same:

JohnnyZ From The AZ 🏴‍ @JWrestlingV2 @slate_s42 She was training for her Bare Knuckle fight. Which was then postponed. So that could be why. She never speaks about AEW so I really don't know if her heart is really into it. @slate_s42 She was training for her Bare Knuckle fight. Which was then postponed. So that could be why. She never speaks about AEW so I really don't know if her heart is really into it.

Shiny Hunter Frontz @ShinyFrontz @slate_s42 she had 1 match didn't like taking bumps went back to MMA @slate_s42 she had 1 match didn't like taking bumps went back to MMA

Jive_Soul_Bot @CMQ81 🏻 @slate_s42 She realised she made a massive mistake @slate_s42 She realised she made a massive mistake 👍🏻

Flores @bflores_19 @slate_s42 She was hired for only ppv appearance @slate_s42 She was hired for only ppv appearance

During her initial AEW run, VanZant was accompanied by numerous ATT fighters including her husband Austin Vanderford, Jorge Masvidal, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and other big names.

VanZant's only match in AEW saw her successfully team up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. They competed in a winning effort against Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti in a six-person tag team match.

What's the latest on Paige VanZant in Tony Khan's AEW?

According to a report from Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paige VanZant has reportedly "disappeared from all talk" backstage at AEW.

While there are no solid reports on when Tony Khan might bring the former UFC fighter back, Meltzer noted that PVZ could've been a good asset for the industry:

"Paige VanZant, who has disappeared from all talk, was a subject asked about to her wrestling trainer, David “Gangrel” Heath," said Meltzer. "He said, 'Yes, I did [train her] for a little while there. She did well. She didn’t train as much as I would have liked for her to train, but I haven’t seen her since that match. She did that match, she wrote me and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to go over the match with you and some critique.’ And I said, ‘Sure,’ and that’s the last I heard from her. She’s an athlete. She could have been really, really good at it actually.'"

It remains to be seen if VanZant will be brought back to the Jacksonville-based promotion in the near future or not.

