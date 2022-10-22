Major AEW star reportedly "disappeared from all talk" backstage after begging Tony Khan for a return

AEW star and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has not appeared in Tony Khan's promotion since making her in-ring debut at Double Or Nothing 2022.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, VanZant has now seemingly 'disappeared from all talk.' Despite being highly impressive in her training.

VanZant teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan page in her in-ring debut for a six-person tag team match against Sammy Guevera, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti.

"Paige VanZant, who has disappeared from all talk, was a subject asked about to her wrestling trainer, David “Gangrel” Heath. He said, “Yes, I did [train her] for a little while there. She did well. She didn’t train as much as I would have liked for her to train, but I haven’t seen her since that match. She did that match, she wrote me and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to go over the match with you and some critique.’ And I said, ‘Sure,’ and that’s the last I heard from her. She’s an athlete. She could have been really, really good at it actually," wrote Meltzer. [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Paige VanZant recently claimed that she has been "begging" Tony Khan to return

Paige VanZant recently admitted that she has been "begging" to return to Tony Khan's promotion.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, VanZant was recently asked about her potential return to AEW. She responded by stating that she was hopeful of stepping back into the squared circle in the near future.

"I really hope soon!!! I've begging lol," wrote VanZant in her answer.

VanZant made her AEW debut in 2021 on Dynamite alongside Dan Lambert's American Top Team. She also attacked former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, on an episode of Rampage.

It was during the same time, MMA sensation Jorge Masvidal also appeared on AEW programming alongside the rest of the ATT. UFC veterans Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos also stepped foot in the ring for a match against The Inner Circle.

VanZant's husband and Bellator MMA fighter, Austin Vanderford, has also appeared in Tony Khan's promotion in the past.

