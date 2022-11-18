"Definitely going back to WWE" - Wrestling fans explode in anger after Tony Khan suspends another major AEW star

Wrestling fans around the world have reacted to the news that AEW star Andrade El Idolo has been officially suspended by president Tony Khan.

Andrade was involved in a backstage altercation with fellow roster member Sammy Guevara after the two engaged in a heated back-and-forth exchange on Twitter.

This resulted in the two reportedly coming to blows shortly before the "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite. Andrade was scheduled to take part in a match on Rampage that week. However, that was scrapped as the former NXT Champion was sent home from the event due to his actions and has not been seen since.

While there were conflicting reports over what was going to happen with Andrade, nothing has been officially announced. That was until very recently when it was announced that El Idolo had been suspended from AEW.

The news sent Twitter into a frenzy, with some fans questioning what happened, while others are calling for Andrade to head back to WWE as he is showing signs that he doesn't want to be All Elite anymore.

Andrade El Idolo's AEW career has been a mixed bag so far

After strolling into Daily's Place in the summer of 2021, many people were hoping to see the former La Sombra reach the heights that he did in places like NJPW and NXT.

While Andrade hasn't been involved in any major championship storylines or even come close to being the top guy in AEW, that doesn't mean it's all been bad. The former WWE Superstar has had some of the best matches of his career while part of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Two of those matches came in one of his very first feuds with the company when he was at war with PAC, which led to the two men having a pair of matches that stole the show on both nights, with the latter being seen as one of the best matches AEW put on in 2021.

El Idolo has also put on great performances against the likes of Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Fenix during his time with All Elite Wrestling, but there does seem to be something more that Andrade can achieve while he's still All Elite.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

