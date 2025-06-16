"Definitely on RAW," "TK failed them" - Fans erupt after reports of WWE being interested in signing former AEW Tag Team Champions

WWE is reportedly interested in signing a beloved AEW tag team once their deals with the Tony Khan-led promotion expires. Fans have now shared their reactions to the potential departure of the team in question, former tag champions Private Party.

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen have been a part of All Elite Wrestling since the year of the company's inception. The young duo have racked up quite an impressive catalogue of opponents so far in AEW, having battled The Young Bucks, The Lucha Brothers, The Hardy Boyz, The Acclaimed, The Kings of The Black Thone, MxM Collection, The Death Riders, and many more.

Zay and Quen's inconsistent booking in the Tony Khan-led promotion over the years, despite their in-ring skills and talent, has been subjected to a lot of scrutiny lately. The criticisms have mounted in light of the up-and-comers' continued absence from AEW television since The Hurt Syndicate ended their first World Tag Team Title reign in January. Amidst their ongoing hiatus, news broke recently that Private Party's All Elite deals are soon set to expire, and that WWE has interest in signing them.

Wrestling fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their responses to Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen potentially jumping ship to WWE, with users suggesting that the duo could bolster the Monday Night RAW or NXT tag team divisions. Many called out Tony Khan's underutilization of the former GCW and HOG Tag Team Champions as well, arguing that that they would be booked better in the Triple H-led creative regime in the Stamford-based company.

"Yes, definitely, the Raw Tag Team division needs more teams," posted a fan.

"Nice addiction (sic) to RAW brand," wrote a user.

"Absolutely...but I think NXT and HBK needs them even more....have them there for a few months....then Definitely on Raw! Both those brands needs it," argued a fan.

"Add Carmelo Hayes and make it a faction," suggested a user.

"This would be a solid pickup for WWE," observed another fan.

Whether All Elite Wrestling opts to re-sign Private Party and bring them back to programming remains to be seen.

AEW's Isiah Kassidy's social media activity while on hiatus

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen were dethroned as AEW World Tag Team Champions by Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley in just under ten minutes on the January 22, 1025, episode of Dynamite. Although he has not been featured on television since then, Brother Zay has stayed in touch with fans on social media, sharing numerous posts and vlogs. Just a few days ago, Kassidy took to X/Twitter to share a photograph of his ripped physique.

Zay and Quen did return to the squared circle this past March, defeating Daron Richardson & Jodi Aura at HOG City of Dreamz in New York.

