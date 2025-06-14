WWE interested in signing former AEW champions [Reports]

In 2025, we've seen a lot of talent move from AEW to WWE. However, a new update has suggested that two more All Elite Wrestling stars could be on their way to the sports entertainment juggernaut.
The stars in question are Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, known as Private Party. The duo, who signed for AEW in 2019, made headlines when they defeated the Young Bucks for the first time and later went on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship in October 2024.
Earlier this week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Kassidy and Quen's AEW contracts were up sooner than later. Moreover, the duo has not been on weekly programming since losing the tag titles to the Hurt Syndicate back in January.
Now, new updates about their in-ring future potentially being elsewhere have surfaced. Fightful Select has reported that WWE had at least some preliminary interest in the tag team as of early June, even before full clarity on their AEW contract situations had emerged.
While there is no word on whether Private Party has been formally approached by either AEW for a renewal or WWE for negotiations, it will be interesting to see when and where the duo will appear next.
A former WWE star had criticized Tony Khan for his handling of Private Party
Zay and Quen, a.k.a. Private Party, lost their AEW World Tag Team Championship to Hurt Syndicate back in January, marking the end of an 84-day reign as champions. Following their loss, a former WWE star criticized the direction Tony Khan was taking with the duo.
The star behind the criticism was Matt Hardy, who on his podcast, the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, said:
“I just feel like you could have gotten so much more done with Private Party. You could have built them [up] so much more, and they could have been staples of your tag division. You could have solidified them as a legit top-tier tag team, but it didn’t happen.'' [H/T: Ringside News]
Do you think we will see Kassidy and Quen in World Wrestling Entertainment? Tell us in the comments. Hit the discuss button and sound off!
