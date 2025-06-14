WWE interested in signing former AEW champions [Reports]

In 2025, we've seen a lot of talent move from AEW to WWE. However, a new update has suggested that two more All Elite Wrestling stars could be on their way to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

The stars in question are Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, known as Private Party. The duo, who signed for AEW in 2019, made headlines when they defeated the Young Bucks for the first time and later went on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship in October 2024.

Earlier this week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Kassidy and Quen's AEW contracts were up sooner than later. Moreover, the duo has not been on weekly programming since losing the tag titles to the Hurt Syndicate back in January.

Ad

Trending

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Ad

Now, new updates about their in-ring future potentially being elsewhere have surfaced. Fightful Select has reported that WWE had at least some preliminary interest in the tag team as of early June, even before full clarity on their AEW contract situations had emerged.

While there is no word on whether Private Party has been formally approached by either AEW for a renewal or WWE for negotiations, it will be interesting to see when and where the duo will appear next.

Ad

A former WWE star had criticized Tony Khan for his handling of Private Party

Zay and Quen, a.k.a. Private Party, lost their AEW World Tag Team Championship to Hurt Syndicate back in January, marking the end of an 84-day reign as champions. Following their loss, a former WWE star criticized the direction Tony Khan was taking with the duo.

Ad

The star behind the criticism was Matt Hardy, who on his podcast, the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, said:

“I just feel like you could have gotten so much more done with Private Party. You could have built them [up] so much more, and they could have been staples of your tag division. You could have solidified them as a legit top-tier tag team, but it didn’t happen.'' [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Do you think we will see Kassidy and Quen in World Wrestling Entertainment? Tell us in the comments. Hit the discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!