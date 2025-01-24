Matt Hardy slams AEW and Tony Khan for dropping the ball with popular tag team

A popular team just lost the tag titles in AEW. As a result, Matt Hardy has criticized the Jacksonville-based promotion and Tony Khan.

Private Party finally reached the pinnacle of the tag team division when they won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from the Young Bucks on the October 30th episode of Dynamite. It looked like they were about to be pushed to the moon but that wasn't the case. This week on Dynamite, Private Party put their titles on the line against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Despite Quen and Zay's best efforts, they weren't able to retain the gold.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE veteran criticized AEW for not building Private Party into a top-tier team.

"I know, but even the stuff they had was very random. This thing happened quickly with the Hurt Syndicate, and I understand you want them to win or whatever, but I just feel like you could have gotten so much more done with Private Party. You could have built them so much more, and they could have been staples of your tag division. You could have solidified them as a legit top-tier tag team, but it didn’t happen."

Matt Hardy further stated that this was AEW's chance to make Quen and Zay legitimate stars, and they failed to do so.

"You could have built on that, and that could have made them legitimate stars. And they’re day-oners in AEW, and I hate that we didn’t really work hard to make them legit as a tag team. There was an opportunity where the ball was dropped.” [H/T Ringside News]

Matt Hardy highlighted what went wrong with The Private Party's title run

Private Party were on top of the world when they finally won the AEW World Tag Team Titles from the Young Bucks. It looked like their hard work over the years had finally paid off.

Sadly, this was as good as it got for them. Since winning the titles last year, Private Party only competed in six matches with no real storyline behind them. They had two successful but ultimately meaningless title defenses.

During the same podcast, Matt Hardy noted that AEW needed a story to get people interested in them but they were just put in random matches which only hurt their momentum.

“You had a chance to make them, but you needed a plan. You needed to design a blueprint of what you were going to do to get them to that certain point. You needed some sort of story to get people invested in them. But they just… they didn’t have any of that. You know, it was just random matches, and matches don’t mean s*** if there’s not some bigger context of a story. You know, a match barely had matches. They barely even had matches!" [H/T Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see if Private Party will be able to get back to the top of the tag team division again.

