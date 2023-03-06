Dejected wrestler forced to continue match after needing oxygen administered in AEW Championship match at Revolution

The main event of tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view was a championship match in a 60-minute Iron Man clash between world champion MJF and Bryan Danielson. The champion was forced to wrestle despite needing medical attention during the match.

Bryan Danielson has been wanting to get his hands on MJF since the AEW World Champion turned on William Regal. One of the main reasons Friedman won the world title was thanks to an unexpected assist from the WWE veteran.

A few weeks later, the Salt of the Earth attacked Regal and sent him to the hospital. Danielson wanted to exact revenge on behalf of his friend, and he finally got his shot at MJF in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

Both wrestlers went the distance. The score was even at 3 wins apiece at the end of the allotted time.

Instantly, both Bryan Danielson and Friedman needed some medical attention. The AEW World Champion had to be given oxygen as well. Tony Khan was not satisfied with the draw and thus demanded a do-over under sudden death rules.

The match restarted and in the end, MJF used an oxygen tank to hit Danielson and in the process, forced the American Dragon to tap out with the Lebelle Lock and ended up with the win.

Who do you think will challenge MJF next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes