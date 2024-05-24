“Delete this before they all get sent to prison” - Ex-AEW star reacts to non-PG photo of Liv Morgan and other WWE stars

An ex-AEW star recently reacted to a photo of Liv Morgan and other female WWE Superstars and warned them that they would go to prison if they did not delete it. The stars are currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the Stamford-based promotion's upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

The person in question is none other than Joey Janela. Janela was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW and he was associated with the Jacksonville-based promotion until 2022. He replied to a picture of the female WWE Superstars that included Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Bianca Belair. They posed for the picture while being in a swimming pool wearing their swimsuits.

The Saudi Arabian government is quite strict when it comes to such things and that is what Janela was referring to when he shot them this warning on X/Twitter.

You can read Joey Janela's original tweet here.

"Delete this before they all get sent to prison," Joey Janela shared.

Check out a screengrab of Joey's tweet below:

A screengrab of Joey Janela's tweet.

What the future has in store for the 34-year-old star remains to be seen.

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks WWE has a special plan for Liv Morgan

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that he thinks WWE has special plans for Liv Morgan and they involve Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as well.

There have been rumors swirling around for weeks about how Dominik was going to side with Liv. Now, Freddie has said that Liv and Dirty Dom getting together would make sense as far as storytelling goes. He was speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Freddie when he said:

"She has been dropping hints that she is going to take everything from Rhea Ripley. We've even seen Dominik and interactions between them. To give Liv a long, successful title reign until Rhea gets back could be real, real special. So, I think, and I hope, Liv Morgan is going to win."

It will be interesting to see what happens with Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in the future. Liv is set to take on Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday.