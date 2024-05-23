WWE might have a "real special" plan for Liv Morgan, says former writer, after she dethrones Becky Lynch

While Becky Lynch has been a formidable champion, the possibility of a title change always looms large in WWE. Former wrestling writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently revealed why Liv Morgan should win the title, setting the stage for a future feud with Rhea Ripley.

Lynch and Morgan's rivalry has been heating up over the past few weeks, and it was evident that they would have a high-profile singles match for the Women's World Championship. The showdown is slated for King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, and Prinze Jr. feels Morgan will defeat the champion.

During the latest episode of Writing with Freddie, the former WWE writer explained that Liv Morgan winning the title was best for long-term business. The company has already teased an alliance between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, another fascinating subplot in a potential angle with Ripley.

The Australia star was written off WWE television after Morgan attacked her backstage on RAW last month. Ripley returning to challenge the very woman who had put her on the shelf would be a "special" storyline, according to Freddie Prinze Jr.

"She has been dropping hints that she is going to take everything from Rhea Ripley. We've even seen Dominik and interactions between them. To give Liv a long, successful title reign until Rhea gets back could be real, real special. So, I think, and I hope, Liv Morgan is going to win," he stated. [From 3:49 onwards]

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Liv Morgan has the more important story in WWE

Morgan has been a credible heel in recent months and despite her devious tactics, has failed to capture the biggest prize in the women's division on RAW.

Becky Lynch has proven to be a great champion time and again, and while she might be the favorite on paper, Freddie Prinze Jr. wanted Liv Morgan to go over at the upcoming PLE in Saudi Arabia.

Prinze explained that Morgan's story was more significant than the one WWE has been presenting around Lynch.

"Our producer thinks this is a no-brainer. He thinks it's Becky Lynch all day long. I think the opposite. So in your face, producer Alex. I'm going with Liv Morgan. I think her story right now, is the more important story," said Prinze. [3:22 - 3:49]

King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is where Morgan could finally announce herself to the world with a statement victory over Lynch. Just a win, however, wouldn't be enough for Liv Morgan, as a strong possible title reign before Rhea Ripley's return would give WWE one of its biggest angles, which would also actively involve Dominik Mysterio, making things all the more exciting.