Demolition appreciative over tribute from AEW's FTR

It's no secret that when FTR made their debuts with AEW, there were a lot of raised eyebrows from fans when it came to their choice of new ring names. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were certainly unique and a lot of wrestling fans just couldn't understand where the team got their inspiration from.

Recently, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR revealed that the legendary WWE tag team known as Demolition was the group that inspired their new names. It conveys the immense respect Dax and Cash have for Ax and Smash.

“Without guys like Bill Eadie & Barry Darsow, every single wrestler working right now could not make a living. The road was paved by them and I get to take care of my family because of that road. Wrestlers, don’t forget the reason we have what we have.”

Here comes the Dax. Here comes the Casher!



W/out Demolition, & every other wrestler that worked 300 days a year, broke their body, & never got the monetary rewards they should have, I wouldn’t be able to provide for my family. Thank you for paving that road.#FTR #DaxAndCash https://t.co/4XMtIbGPrV — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 22, 2020

Demolition react to the former AEW World Tag Team Champions' tribute

Recently, WrestleZone had a chance to sit down with Ax of Demolition and the subject of FTR's tribute to his team came up. You could tell when listening to Ax's words that the respect from the AEW tag team really means a lot.

“Well, I’ll tell you what—that’s the first time I’ve heard that and normally I have a lot to say. I’m at a search for words. I really appreciate that. I never get a chance to—Barry and I, unless it’s at a convention—but if you’re talking to them and that’s truly the situation, please tell them thank you very much for us. I really do appreciate that, we both appreciate that,” Ax said. “And that’s a fine tribute because they are one of the teams—there’s 4-5 teams that I know that have been around for some time. I honestly think they are one of the few teams that actually work as a team. They remind me a lot of the Andersons, and Arn and Tully as well. They do a good job.”

Both members of FTR heard Ax's response and took to Twitter to show tribute once again - it was such a cool thing to see. It's abundantly clear that not only FTR, but AEW in general hold a great respect for tag team wrestling.

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of the interview.