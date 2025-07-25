  • home icon
Dennis Rodman sends emotional message after WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passes away

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:50 GMT
Dennis Rodman sent out a message after Hulk Hogan
Dennis Rodman sent out a message after Hulk Hogan's passing (Image via Hulk Hogan's X and AEW's YouTube)

One of the most iconic figures of professional wrestling, Hulk Hogan, tragically passed away on July 24, 2025. Among many celebrities and millions of fans who poured out heartfelt condolences, one of them was NBA legend Dennis Rodman, who made some appearances for AEW a few years ago.

The Hulkster was dealing with some health concerns in recent weeks. On Thursday, according to the local police and TMZ, a 911 call was made, following which he was rushed to the nearby hospital.

The news has left the entire world devastated, as Hogan was a global icon. This led to Dennis Rodman, who had met the former WWE champion, uploading a photo of the two and penning down an emotional message for him via his Instagram. The picture was from Hogan's WCW days during his time as 'Hollywood Hulk Hogan' and Rodman himself donning an nWo T-shirt.

"N.W.O. 4 Life Brother @hulkhogan Always and Forever Thank you for the Memories we Created History Great Friend indeed 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Keep his family in prayers #toosweet #hulk."

WWE producer sent out a message following Hulk Hogan's passing

Amid multiple tributes that came for Hulk Hogan after his unfortunate death, current WWE producer and former competitor, Shane Helms, also sent out a message.

"I hate this sh*t. I can’t ignore the way Hulk made some of my friends feel. I also can’t ignore the fact that he was incredibly good to me and was a part of the puzzle that is my life. The only thing I’m sure of is that hate is only defeated by love, not more hate. I wish everyone had the same experiences with Hulk that I did. I’m also aware that many didn’t. I hate this sh*t. RIP Hulk, may you find in your passing what you missed in your journey here."

With one of the greatest names in WWE history passing away, we offer our condolences to his family during this unfortunate time.

Edited by Arsh Das
bell-icon Manage notifications