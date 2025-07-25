"I can’t ignore the way Hulk made some of my friends feel" - Major WWE name sends message after Hulk Hogan's passing at 71

A WWE name has shared a heartfelt message following Hulk Hogan's tragic passing at 71. The Hurricane, a current WWE backstage producer, acknowledged that The Hulkster's comments from years ago left some of his coworkers feeling angry and upset.Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. Pro wrestling was divided after the veteran's death, as many people haven't forgiven him for his real-life controversial comments.WWE's backstage producer, The Hurricane, has now shared a post on his X handle, talking about how Hogan's racist comments in a leaked tape hurt some of his co-workers. Here's what he wrote:&quot;I hate this sh*t. I can’t ignore the way Hulk made some of my friends feel. I also can’t ignore the fact that he was incredibly good to me and was a part of the puzzle that is my life. The only thing I’m sure of is that hate is only defeated by love, not more hate. I wish everyone had the same experiences with Hulk that I did. I’m also aware that many didn’t. I hate this sh*t. RIP Hulk, may you find in your passing what you missed in your journey here.&quot;Bubba the Love Sponge's comments on Hulk Hogan's health last monthLast month, Bubba The Love Sponge shared a worrying update on Hulk Hogan's health. It didn't take long before reports emerged claiming that the comments were inaccurate. Here's what he said:&quot;So, I'll tell you this. If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you, and it's not good. I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say your goodbyes.&quot; [From 3:17:08 - 3:17:35]Hulk Hogan was taken to a hospital yesterday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to save the legend after his arrival. The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt condolences to Hogan's friends and family.