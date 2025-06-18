Hulk Hogan is NOT on his deathbed - Reports

A major update has come out regarding the recent claim about Hulk Hogan, a WWE Hall of Famer. Bubba the Love Sponge recently claimed that The Hulkster is in bad shape.

On the latest edition of Bubba The Love Sponge Show, Bubba The Love Sponge made a massive claim about Hogan, hinting that he was on his deathbed and the legend's family was called to say their last goodbyes.

TMZ has now refuted the claim, and a source close to Hulk Hogan told the news outlet that the veteran isn't on his deathbed and is in the hospital to deal with his neck and back issues.

Bubba the Love Sponge was quite confident while making the claim on his show. Here's what he said:

"So, I'll tell you this. If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you, and it's not good. I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say your goodbyes."

The Hulkster has yet to make a comment on Bubba the Love Sponge's comments. One thing's for sure, though: he won't be happy at all over the outrageous claim.

