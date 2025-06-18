A massive claim was made earlier today about WWE legend Hulk Hogan by none other than Bubba the Love Sponge. On Bubba the Love Sponge Show, he stated that Hogan is currently in the hospital, and things aren't looking good for the veteran.

While Bubba the Love Sponge's comments have taken the wrestling world by storm, TMZ has debunked this claim in a recent report.

As per Bubba the Love Sponge's latest comments on his YouTube channel, Hulk Hogan's condition isn't good. Here's what he said:

"So, I'll tell you this. If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you, and it's not good. I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say your goodbyes." [From 3:17:08 - 3:17:35]

The WWE Universe may remember Bubba the Love Sponge from the time he was involved in a controversy featuring Hogan. He reportedly filmed his wife and Hogan secretly while the two were together in a bedroom, with the tape later being leaked.

Please credit Bubba the Love Sponge Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from this article!

