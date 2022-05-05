Deonna Purrazzo breaks silence after losing the undisputed ROH Women's Championship on AEW Dynamite

Deonna Purrazzo made her highly awaited AEW debut on this week's episode of Dynamite. She competed in the main event against Mercedes Martinez as the two women crossed paths for the undisputed ROH Women's Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Virtuosa broke her silence after failing to capture gold in her AEW debut. The IMPACT Wrestling star also thanked AEW President Tony Khan for presenting her with a big opportunity.

Purrazzo and Martinez had a highly competitive, back-and-forth match over Dynamite. The two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion came close to winning the contest but was eventually forced to tap out after Martinez applied for the Dragon Sleeper.

The former WWE Superstar took to social media and wrote:

"Win, lose, draw... I am proud. Thank you @TonyKhan @AEW @ringofhonor"

Deonna Purrazzo recently opened up about the WWE system

Deonna Purrazzo is a former WWE Superstar and during her two-year NXT run, she competed in the second edition of the Mae Young Classic. She will also challenge former NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for her championship title.

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, the former AAA Reina de Reinas Champion talked about her experience under the WWE system. She opened up about the environment and how her dreams changed under the company. Purrazzo said:

“I think dreams change, I think as we get older and experience more things – like my dream was always to wrestle at WrestleMania and be, at the time, the Divas Champion. That’s all I knew in wrestling growing up, so that was my ultimate goal. Then I got there [to WWE], and it was like, I don’t like anything about this system, it’s just not a conducive environment for me and my dream changed." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

