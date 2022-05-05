"I don’t like anything about this system"- Deonna Purrazzo recalls WWE experience

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo blasted the WWE system during a recent interview.

Purrazzo worked for the global juggernaut from 2014 until 2020, initially featuring on WWE TV as an extra for Adam Rose. She was also an alternate in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament.

Purrazzo then had a two-year NXT run, which saw her compete in the second Mae Young Classic. She would then challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

In a recent interview with Busted Open, the current ROH Women's Champion talked about disliking the WWE system. Purrazzo said that she once wanted to make it to the global juggernaut and reign as the top champion. However, her ambitions changed when she got to the company and didn't like the environment:

“I think dreams change, I think as we get older and experience more things – like my dream was always to wrestle at WrestleMania and be, at the time, the Divas Champion. That’s all I knew in wrestling growing up, so that was my ultimate goal. Then I got there [to WWE], and it was like, I don’t like anything about this system, it’s just not a conducive environment for me and my dream changed." (H/T WrestlingInc)

What has Deonna Purrazzo done since leaving WWE?

Since leaving WWE in 2020 during budget cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Deonna Purrazzo has become one of the biggest names on the circuit.

She has reigned as world champion in both Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling and has recently signed with AEW. She made her debut on the latest edition of Dynamite and was defeated by Mercedes Martinez in a title unification match.

Purrazzo has also worked with Mexican promotion AAA, where he has also won championship gold.

What do you think of Deonna Purrazzo's comments? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Anirudh