Deonna Purrazzo issues clarification on her AEW status amid unexplained TV absence

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo recently talked about her current status in the promotion. She has been a part of the promotion since last year. While she received a great push in the start, fans struggled to get behind her. Even her alliance with Taya Valkyrie didn't go anywhere. Her last television appearance took place in February 2025.The Virtuosa has been wrestling on ROH and other independent promotions. She is often vocal about wanting more opportunities in the squared circle. She has wrestled five bouts in the Ring of Honor so far and has emerged victorious in all of them.Deonna Purrazzo recently took to X and shared her email for booking opportunities. A wrestler usually does this when they become a free agent. A fan asked about her status in AEW. The star replied that she still wrestles in ROH but wants to be more present in the squared circle.&quot;You can find me on ROH! I just want to wrestle more,&quot; she wrote.Tony Khan talks about Deonna PurrazzoThe 31-year-old star has been one of the most charismatic stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but has yet to find her footing in AEW.While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan stated that The Virtuosa is a talented individual and, therefore, she will be brought back to AEW TV soon.“I think Deonna is an excellent wrestler, and she’s gonna be in the Pure Championship Tournament. I really want to get Deonna going again. I say these things because I think she’s a really good talent and person. I think she brings a lot of positive things, and I really want to stress, if one thing doesn’t go perfectly, it’s okay to take some time, and we’ll reevaluate when the right thing comes up, and we’ll slot you back in,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen when Deonna Purrazzo will become a staple of Dynamite.