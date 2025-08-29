Tony Khan Provides a Massive Update on Absent AEW Star's Status: "I'm Still Very Interested"

A massive star has been absent from AEW TV for a while. Tony Khan has now provided an update on her status.

When Deonna Purrazzo officially debuted in AEW in early 2024, she received a major push. The Virtuosa even challenged Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at Revolution 2024 shortly after signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, since then, things have only gone downhill for her. Deonna has struggled to get adequate TV time and has been off AEW television since February 2025. Her last ROH appearance came this past June.

During the media call ahead of Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated asked about Deonna Purrazzo's status with the company. Tony Khan replied that he likes Deonna a lot and thinks she is a talented wrestler. He also noted that she found a lot of success initially in All Elite Wrestling and could still find her footing in the company.

The AEW CEO also added that he's been looking to bring her back. Tony further reiterated that the former WWE star is an excellent wrestler who is going to be involved in the Pure Championship Tournament. He also mentioned that The Virtuosa wants to wrestle more on the independent scene and take advantage of every opportunity presented to her in ROH.

“I think Deonna is an excellent wrestler, and she’s gonna be in the Pure Championship Tournament. I really want to get Deonna going again. I say these things because I think she’s a really good talent and person. I think she brings a lot of positive things, and I really want to stress, if one thing doesn’t go perfectly, it’s okay to take some time, and we’ll reevaluate when the right thing comes up, and we’ll slot you back in," he said.

Tony continued:

"Deonna has been really positive of [sic] AEW, and I want to give Deonna a good opportunity. I’m still very interested in Deonna wrestling, and she has been open that she wants to get out there and wrestle more on the independents and take advantage of the opportunities in ROH when they come. Based on the positive sentiment she’s been putting out there, and her wanting to do the work, and the body of work she’s put up in her career, and what I know she’s capable of at her best, absolutely, I want to give Deonna opportunities." [H/T: Fightful]

Tony Khan calls Deonna Purrazzo an example for the rest of the locker room

In her ongoing stint with AEW, Deonna Purrazzo has been able to keep her head down and stay out of trouble. Even when she hasn't been used properly on TV, she hasn't spoken ill of her employer. Tony Khan seems to have taken note of this.

Speaking on the same media call, Tony Khan praised Deonna Purrazzo for always speaking positively about the Jacksonville-based company, even when she hasn't been featured on TV.

“Deonna is somebody that is a good example of how to conduct yourself in the locker room; even if you’re not necessarily featured on TV, being [sic] very positive in the sentiment of the company and also express an interest in going out and wrestling and taking advantage of the opportunities to go out there and get in the ring and make the most of them.” [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan plans to use The Virtuosa in the future.

