Tony Khan reveals if Chris Jericho will ever return to AEW again amid WWE rumors

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has been at the center of rumors of a potential WWE return lately. Now, All Elite head honcho Tony Khan has officially made a statement addressing the future of the legend in his company.Chris Jericho has been missing from AEW programming since this past April. Recently, The Learning Tree liked a social media post which claimed that his current deal with All Elite Wrestling will expire this year, after which he might be poised for a WWE comeback. Reports have emerged since then suggesting that the sports entertainment juggernaut is interested in bringing Y2J back, and that people in AEW are of the belief that Jericho may not return to the Jacksonville-based company.During the pre-show media call for this year's ROH Death Before Dishonor, AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked if there were any plans regarding Chris Jericho's All Elite return. While TK did not provide any specific details in his answer, he lavished praise on The Nueve for his contributions to AEW and ROH. He reiterated the fact that he has been a longtime fan of Jericho's and emphasized that he wanted to have the veteran back whenever the right opportunity presented itself.&quot;Since I was 12 years old, I would count Chris among my very favorite wrestlers for the past 30 years, and I'm very fortunate to work with him. So if and when the time presents itself, hopefully, would love to have Chris back, and I think the world of him, and Chris Jericho's always in the highest of standing with me and with AEW and ROH, where he has been a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader and a great friend to all of us, and Chris Jericho's a huge part of our companies here.&quot;It remains to be seen if Khan will start developing a storyline for Jericho's All Elite Wrestling return anytime soon, or whether the former JAS leader will ultimately be WWE-bound.Dutch Mantell suggests a role for Chris Jericho's WWE comebackSpeculations are running wild regarding Chris Jericho's status in AEW amidst reports of his prospective WWE return. While rumors are currently making the rounds that The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla might make his comeback in the promotion during the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, veteran Dutch Mantell suggested a non-wrestling role for the inaugural AEW World Champion when he heads back to his old stomping grounds.Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he argued that Jericho would be better suited to play an agent or a manager, as his best days in the squared circle have passed him by.&quot;If it were me, I would be interested in him as an agent and/or a manager, or some kind of mouthpiece. In the ring, I think his better days are behind him, and I think we'll even tell you the same thing,&quot; Mantell said regarding Jericho's WWE return.It remains to be seen what lies next for Chris Jericho on his wrestling journey.