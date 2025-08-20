  • home icon
  Massive Update on Chris Jericho's AEW Status Amid WWE Rumors - Reports

Massive Update on Chris Jericho's AEW Status Amid WWE Rumors - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 20, 2025 17:37 GMT
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion (Image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Chris Jericho has been part of AEW since the company's inception in 2019. New potential details have come to light regarding his future in the company.

Chris Jericho was instrumental to AEW's success during the company's early days. He became the promotion's first-ever World Champion and was featured prominently on TV. He even had a stellar reign as ROH World Champion. However, Jericho hasn't been seen on TV since he walked out during an episode of Dynamite.

Amid his absence, there have been rumors that he is going to return to WWE, especially after he recently liked a post on Instagram implying he should go back to his old stomping ground.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Jericho is signed to AEW through 2025 and has a number of months still left on his deal. However, there have been no creative talks about the former world champion in AEW. It was also reported that Jericho plans to speak to Tony Khan directly about his creative direction.

It remains to be seen if Khan will extend his contract, considering the amount of time he has taken off. Fightful also reported that Bryan Keith and Big Bill are no longer listed as members of The Learning Tree on AEW's internal roster, as well as the official roster page.

As far as his WWE return is concerned, sources within the sports entertainment juggernaut have mentioned that Jericho's name hasn't been brought up during creative discussions. However, higher-ups have noted that Y2J still has a good relationship with the promotion, but nothing is confirmed about his future.

Veteran Wants Chris Jericho to Return to WWE in a New Role

While it is still too early to predict what the future holds for Chris Jericho, many fans want to see him back in the Stamford-based promotion. People have even started speculating on how he should return to the company.

On X, Vince Russo recently wrote that Jericho should return to WWE as an authority figure on both RAW and SmackDown.

".@IAmJericho as the NEW @WWE Authority Figure--of BOTH SHOWS---would be $$$$ and maybe the Shot in the Arm WWE Creative needs!!! Would also give them the opportunity to put @RealNickAldis IN THE RING where he BELONGS!!!"

It will be interesting to see whether Chris Jericho will return to WWE.

Edited by Pratik Singh
