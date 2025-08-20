Chris Jericho could return to WWE in a new role by replacing major star, says former WCW personality

AEW star Chris Jericho may return to WWE, as hinted at via his recent social media activity. He has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for over four months. His contract will expire in October 2025 as he signed a three-year deal in 2022.

The former AEW World Champion recently liked a post talking about his potential return to WWE. This move has led to the majority of fans on social media predicting that the Le Champion is heading back to the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Now, along with fans, veterans have also joined in on the speculations.

Former WCW and WWE personality Vince Russo took to X, claiming that Jericho could return to WWE as an authority figure and replace the current General Manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis.

".@IAmJericho as the NEW @WWE Authority Figure--of BOTH SHOWS---would be $$$$ and maybe the Shot in the Arm WWE Creative needs!!! Would also give them the opportunity to put @RealNickAldis IN THE RING where he BELONGS!!!" Russo wrote.

Booker T believes Chris Jericho would fit in today's WWE

As mentioned, Jericho's contract is expiring very soon, which makes it more concrete that he may be really out of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that The Ocho wouldn't have a problem fitting right into WWE's recent product despite leaving the company seven years ago.

“People were talking about it, people talking about Jericho coming back, you know. Does Jericho fit into WWE right now? Yeah, I mean, look, to me, it’s like Chris Jericho — he’s like Edge or Christian. They’ll always fit in. He’s an original, he’s an OG, you know what I mean? So yeah, I could definitely see Chris Jericho coming back," Booker said.

It will be interesting to see if the former AEW World Champion's rumors of jumping to WWE come true.

