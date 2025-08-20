  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Chris Jericho
  • Huge pitch made for Chris Jericho's WWE return after 7 years by wrestling legend

Huge pitch made for Chris Jericho's WWE return after 7 years by wrestling legend

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 20, 2025 01:04 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Amidst speculations that Chris Jericho could return to WWE at the end of his current AEW contract, a legend has given their take on the matter. They believed that he would still be a good fit for the Triple H-led promotion if he were to return.

Ad

Jericho has been absent from AEW since April, after he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido. He went on a tour with his band Fozzy and is currently waiting for his return. Reports have mentioned how his deal is set to expire by the end of the year. There has not been any information regarding his plans and whether he will re-sign with the company.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that some individuals in WWE believe that Jericho could return to the company. Wrestling legend Booker T talked about this during a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When asked if Chris Jericho would still fit into WWE despite leaving the company seven years ago, Booker believed he was one of the originals who always had a place there.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

“People were talking about it, people talking about Jericho coming back, you know. Does Jericho fit into WWE right now? Yeah, I mean, look, to me, it’s like Chris Jericho — he’s like Edge or Christian. They’ll always fit in. He’s an original, he’s an OG, you know what I mean? So yeah, I could definitely see Chris Jericho coming back.” [H/T RSN]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Chris Jericho has seemingly hinted at being open to a WWE return

The Learning Tree has been with AEW since its inception, and was the company's inaugural world champion. Despite what others say, he remains a pivotal figure in their history, but it seems that he may be open to a different career move moving forward.

Jericho was seen liking a post on Instagram that mentioned his AEW deal being up by December and him being open to a return to WWE. This was far from a confirmation that this was indeed the case, but it may be a hint at his true intentions.

Ad

Before he went on a hiatus from AEW, he was in the middle of a crisis as he was no longer the happy-go-lucky Learning Tree, but was tapping into a more serious version of himself due to his various setbacks. It remains to be seen if he'll have one more run before contract negotiations or if he'll let his deal run its course.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications