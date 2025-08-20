Huge pitch made for Chris Jericho's WWE return after 7 years by wrestling legend

Amidst speculations that Chris Jericho could return to WWE at the end of his current AEW contract, a legend has given their take on the matter. They believed that he would still be a good fit for the Triple H-led promotion if he were to return.

Ad

Jericho has been absent from AEW since April, after he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido. He went on a tour with his band Fozzy and is currently waiting for his return. Reports have mentioned how his deal is set to expire by the end of the year. There has not been any information regarding his plans and whether he will re-sign with the company.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that some individuals in WWE believe that Jericho could return to the company. Wrestling legend Booker T talked about this during a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Ad

Trending

When asked if Chris Jericho would still fit into WWE despite leaving the company seven years ago, Booker believed he was one of the originals who always had a place there.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

“People were talking about it, people talking about Jericho coming back, you know. Does Jericho fit into WWE right now? Yeah, I mean, look, to me, it’s like Chris Jericho — he’s like Edge or Christian. They’ll always fit in. He’s an original, he’s an OG, you know what I mean? So yeah, I could definitely see Chris Jericho coming back.” [H/T RSN]

Ad

Ad

Chris Jericho has seemingly hinted at being open to a WWE return

The Learning Tree has been with AEW since its inception, and was the company's inaugural world champion. Despite what others say, he remains a pivotal figure in their history, but it seems that he may be open to a different career move moving forward.

Jericho was seen liking a post on Instagram that mentioned his AEW deal being up by December and him being open to a return to WWE. This was far from a confirmation that this was indeed the case, but it may be a hint at his true intentions.

Ad

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Chris Jericho has liked a post on Instagram about being open to a return to WWE once his contract with AEW expires at the end of this year.

Before he went on a hiatus from AEW, he was in the middle of a crisis as he was no longer the happy-go-lucky Learning Tree, but was tapping into a more serious version of himself due to his various setbacks. It remains to be seen if he'll have one more run before contract negotiations or if he'll let his deal run its course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More