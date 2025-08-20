Huge pitch made for Chris Jericho's WWE return after 7 years by wrestling legend

Amidst speculations that Chris Jericho could return to WWE at the end of his current AEW contract, a legend has given their take on the matter. They believed that he would still be a good fit for the Triple H-led promotion if he were to return.
Jericho has been absent from AEW since April, after he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido. He went on a tour with his band Fozzy and is currently waiting for his return. Reports have mentioned how his deal is set to expire by the end of the year. There has not been any information regarding his plans and whether he will re-sign with the company.
Dave Meltzer recently reported that some individuals in WWE believe that Jericho could return to the company. Wrestling legend Booker T talked about this during a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast.
When asked if Chris Jericho would still fit into WWE despite leaving the company seven years ago, Booker believed he was one of the originals who always had a place there.
“People were talking about it, people talking about Jericho coming back, you know. Does Jericho fit into WWE right now? Yeah, I mean, look, to me, it’s like Chris Jericho — he’s like Edge or Christian. They’ll always fit in. He’s an original, he’s an OG, you know what I mean? So yeah, I could definitely see Chris Jericho coming back.” [H/T RSN]
Chris Jericho has seemingly hinted at being open to a WWE return
The Learning Tree has been with AEW since its inception, and was the company's inaugural world champion. Despite what others say, he remains a pivotal figure in their history, but it seems that he may be open to a different career move moving forward.
Jericho was seen liking a post on Instagram that mentioned his AEW deal being up by December and him being open to a return to WWE. This was far from a confirmation that this was indeed the case, but it may be a hint at his true intentions.
Before he went on a hiatus from AEW, he was in the middle of a crisis as he was no longer the happy-go-lucky Learning Tree, but was tapping into a more serious version of himself due to his various setbacks. It remains to be seen if he'll have one more run before contract negotiations or if he'll let his deal run its course.