Deonna Purrazzo reacts after 32-year-old star confirms WWE exit

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo recently reacted to a talent confirming her exit from WWE. The performer was reportedly released from the Stamford-based promotion last week.

Elektra Lopez confirmed her departure from WWE via a social media post. After officially making her debut in the promotion in 2021, she had a decent run in NXT. Lopez was eventually moved to the main roster, where she was a part of Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown prior to her release.

Elektra Lopez recently took to her Instagram handle to confirm that she had indeed been released from the global juggernaut. She posted some pictures of herself along with a caption that referenced her 90-day non-compete clause. Lopez wrote:

"Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I’ve got a packed schedule for the next 90 days."

You can view her post here.

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo noticed Lopez's post and reacted to it with a red heart emoji.

Deonna Purrazzo reacted to Elektra Lopez's Instagram post by sharing a red heart emoji in the comments section

Former WWE star recently aired frustrations regarding her position in AEW

Deonna Purrazzo recently expressed frustration regarding her booking in AEW. The former WWE star has not been featured in any major storyline for several months now.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, The Virtuosa said she wanted to be on Dynamite, but there were "ebbs and flows."

"You have to want more for yourself. I do want more for myself. I want to be on Dynamite, but there's ebbs and flows. We've talked about our stacked division and who's on top right now, and it's just gonna be a waiting game. Don't count me out of the fight, guys."

Deonna Purrazzo is currently paired with Taya Valkyrie as part of The Vendetta. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Virtuosa in AEW.

