Deonna Purrazzo reacts after her husband suddenly shows up in WWE

Deonna Purrazzo has just taken to X/Twitter to react after her husband was spotted in WWE. This was a brief cameo, as he was not officially on their show tonight. Both NXT and TNA have been stirring up an invasion angle of sorts, with stars from the latter expressing how their partnership has felt one-sided. It doesn't help that their world title is being held by an NXT star in Trick Williams. Things have yet to boil over, but there is clear tension between both sides.Tonight, Steve Maclin and Victoria Crawford (FKA Alicia Fox) from TNA were spotted backstage during NXT. This looked to be an unannounced arrival from them. Maclin's wife, Deonna Purrazzo, has taken to X/Twitter as she reacted to spotting her husband on-screen. She claimed that she hadn't seen him the whole day.&quot;So that’s where @SteveMaclin has been all day???? 😵‍💫&quot; the AEW star wrote.Deonna Purrazzo's contract status amidst her hiatus from AEWThe Virtuosa has been with AEW since early January and has been featured in several interesting feuds, including one with 'Timeless' Toni Storm, who was the women's world champion at the time.However, she has been less active on the promotion as she has not competed in a match for them since February this year. She has made appearances in ROH, with her most recent one being almost a month ago. It is also unclear whether her faction, The Vendetta, still exists, as Taya Valkyrie has been more frequently spotted with her husband, Johnny TV, and MxM Collection.It was reported back in July that she had signed a 3-year deal with AEW. This means that her deal with run until the entirety of 2026 and will expire by early 2027.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSappLINKDeonna Purrazzo's AEW contract runs through the end of 2026, @FightfulSelect has learned. A number of readers asked about her contract status after her exclusion from All In and ROH SCOH More details for subscribersIt is unclear what will come next for Deonna Purrazzo, as she has had a lackluster booking as of late despite being a sought-after free agent in 2024. But there is still a chance for a sudden resurgence for her.