Deonna Purrazzo reacts after her husband suddenly shows up in WWE

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 24, 2025 02:04 GMT
Deonna Purrazzo is an AEW star
Deonna Purrazzo is an AEW star [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Deonna Purrazzo has just taken to X/Twitter to react after her husband was spotted in WWE. This was a brief cameo, as he was not officially on their show tonight.

Both NXT and TNA have been stirring up an invasion angle of sorts, with stars from the latter expressing how their partnership has felt one-sided. It doesn't help that their world title is being held by an NXT star in Trick Williams. Things have yet to boil over, but there is clear tension between both sides.

Tonight, Steve Maclin and Victoria Crawford (FKA Alicia Fox) from TNA were spotted backstage during NXT. This looked to be an unannounced arrival from them. Maclin's wife, Deonna Purrazzo, has taken to X/Twitter as she reacted to spotting her husband on-screen. She claimed that she hadn't seen him the whole day.

"So that’s where @SteveMaclin has been all day???? 😵‍💫" the AEW star wrote.

Deonna Purrazzo's contract status amidst her hiatus from AEW

The Virtuosa has been with AEW since early January and has been featured in several interesting feuds, including one with 'Timeless' Toni Storm, who was the women's world champion at the time.

However, she has been less active on the promotion as she has not competed in a match for them since February this year. She has made appearances in ROH, with her most recent one being almost a month ago. It is also unclear whether her faction, The Vendetta, still exists, as Taya Valkyrie has been more frequently spotted with her husband, Johnny TV, and MxM Collection.

It was reported back in July that she had signed a 3-year deal with AEW. This means that her deal with run until the entirety of 2026 and will expire by early 2027.

It is unclear what will come next for Deonna Purrazzo, as she has had a lackluster booking as of late despite being a sought-after free agent in 2024. But there is still a chance for a sudden resurgence for her.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

