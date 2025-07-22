  • home icon
  Backstage update on former WWE star's contract status amid AEW hiatus - Reports

Backstage update on former WWE star's contract status amid AEW hiatus - Reports

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:55 GMT
WWE AEW
Ex-WWE star's AEW contract status (Source- star's X and allelitewrestling.com)

The latest report provided an update on an ex-WWE star's AEW contract status while she has been off TV for months. The star has been active on the independent scene amid her hiatus.

The former WWE star, Deonna Purazzo, has been signed with AEW since the start of 2024. She also had a run with the Stamford-based promotion from 2017 to 2020. The Virtuosa has not been on TV since her last match on Dynamite in February. Amid her absence, Deonna has been competing in Ring of Honor and on independent circuits.

Meanwhile, the latest report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com provided an update on Deonna Purrazzo's current contract status. The report stated that Deonna had signed a three-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion in 2024, which will expire at the beginning of 2027 after running through the entirety of 2026.

The Virtuosa last appeared on the Ring of Honor tapings on June 21 but didn't show up at Starrcast or All In: Texas. The report further revealed that a few injuries affected Purrazzo's booking as the ROH Pure TV tournament was delayed.

Former WWE star on if she can give creative input in AEW

The former WWE star, Deonna Purrazzo, recently admitted that the women in AEW above her get more creative input while speaking on The Digital Social Hour. The Virtuosa also disclosed that she doesn't get too much creative input in the company:

"Yeah, it kind of depends on where you are. Like for me, I don't get too much input in that, but there are women above me at AEW that [sic] do get more input. So it kind of just depends where you come from, what your status is, and things like that."

Deonna also revealed that Mercedes Mone gets to have more creative input in AEW. Fans will have to wait and see when Deonna Purrazzo will be back on TV.

Gaurav Singh

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
