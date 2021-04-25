Deonna Purrazzo lists which AEW stars she wants to face

Deonna Purrazzo recently opened up about the possibility of seeing women from the IMPACT Knockouts division facing wrestlers from AEW.

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently. She addressed which members of the AEW women's division she'd be interested in facing.

Her first choice would be a champion vs. champion match against AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida. She also named Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker as possible opponents she'd be interested in facing.

"My number one answer is to always have that champion vs. champion match," Purrazzo said. "But then someone like Thunder Rosa, who had the first women’s main event and probably of the matches of the year against my best friend Britt Baker. I kind of want to get revenge for Britt, but I’d also love to wrestle Britt. These are women who have cemented themselves at the top of the AEW women’s division and if I’m at the top of the Knockouts division, which I am, I want to compete against the best."

Deonna Purrazzo discusses female crossovers between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo was asked about seeing possible crossover matches between the women of IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. She said that since because we are seeing Rich Swann take on Kenny Omega, it's possible.

"As an advocate for women’s wrestling, I want women to be part of [interpromotional matches]," Purrazzo continued. "Wrestling isn’t the boys club anymore. I want our Knockouts Championship to be contended for all over the world. I know that whoever is in charge of the AEW women’s division and Tony Khan want their championship to be held in the same contention. So, if we can have Kenny vs. Rich, champion vs. champion, why can’t we have Deonna vs. Shida? Our division is continuously growing and is one of the best in the world. Their division, in the same light, is continuously growing and is becoming one of the best in the world."

Deonna Purrazzo will defend the IMPACT Knockouts Championship against Tenille Dashwood at the Rebellion PPV later tonight.