Departed AEW star accuses Matt Menard of stealing his finisher

A former AEW star has blamed "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard for claiming his finisher. The star being discussed is QT Marshall.

Marshall is a former AEW star who left the promotion at the end of 2023. He was also signed to WWE between 2013 and 2017, mainly working in the NXT brand. Menard recently posted about using WCW Veteran DDP's finisher, Diamond Cutter.

'My new finishing move is the diamond cutter," Daddy Magic shared.

Departed AEW star QT Marshall was seemingly furious about this tweet as he used the finisher during his time in Jacksonville-based promotion.

The 38-year-old star took to Twitter and hilariously accused "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard of stealing his move. The move was taught to Marshall by Diamon Dallas Page himself.

"That’s bullsh*t. Diamond Dallas Page gave it to me and taught me how to do it. I haven’t been out of the company more than a month and you already tried to steal it," QT Marshall wrote.

Matt Menard talks about the promise he made to Daniel Garcia's mother

Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard were part of the Jericho Appreciation Society in 2022 and 2023.

In a backstage exclusive, the 40-year-old star recently revealed his promise to Garcia's mother.

"I made a promise, Daniel doesn't know this, he'll find out when he sees this. I made a promise to his mother. I made that exact promise to his mother that no matter what happens, I'd have his back, That I'd act in his best interest, and try to guide him and support him the best that I could just so he'd never be alone," Mernard said.

On the latest episode of Collision, Daniel Garcia and FTR defeated the House of Black in the Escape The Cage elimination match.

