"He'll find out when he sees this" - AEW star made a big promise to Daniel Garcia's mother

An AEW star recently revealed that he made a promise to Daniel Garcia's mother.

The star in question is none other than Daddy Magic himself, Matt Menard. Daniel Garcia will be competing in a huge match on tomorrow night's AEW Collision. The young star will be teaming up with Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood (FTR) to take on Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Mathews of The House of Black in an Escape The Cage Elimination match.

On Twitter, Matt Menard, who was a part of The Jericho Appreciation Society along with Daniel Garcia, had an encouraging message for the latter:

"I made a promise, Daniel doesn't know this, he'll find out when he sees this. I made a promise to his mother. I made that exact promise to his mother that no matter what happens, I'd have his back, That I'd act in his best interest, and try to guide him and support him the best that I could just so he'd never be alone." [1:08 - 1:40]

AEW star Daniel Garcia praises Mercedes Mone

AEW star and former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia recently had some interesting words for Mercedes Mone who could potentially sign with All Elite Wrestling soon.

In an interview with The Walkway Fight Club, Daniel Garcia praised Mercedes Mone and called her one of the greatest performers of all time.

“I think a Mercedes, not even in a women’s division, I think she’s one of the greatest performers of all time. I think she carries herself like a star. Her in-ring ability is amazing. I think she’s very creative, very unique. I’ve never met her, but you can tell her work ethic is insane. When she left, took a break for a year, and she was going to all these different schools. (...) I really admire her, I love watching and studying her matches. I think she’s one of the best of all time, male or female," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

It is currently up in the air where Mercedes Mone will land in 2024. However, there are a lot of interesting opponents for The Boss in both WWE and AEW. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Mercedes.

