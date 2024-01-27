AEW star calls Mercedes Moné "one of the greatest performers of all time" ahead of her potential debut

An AEW star applauded the attitude and dedication of Mercedes Moné towards professional wrestling. The star being discussed is Daniel Garcia.

Mercedes Moné has been the talk of the town as she was reportedly expected to sign with AEW. One of the hottest free agent currently, she hasn't signed with any promotion since leaving WWE in 2022.

In a recent interview with The Walkway Fight Club, Daniel Garcia explained how the former WWE Superstar was one of the greatest performers of all time. He also lauded her in-rig ability and creativity.

“I think a Mercedes, not even in a women’s division, I think she’s one of the greatest performers of all time. I think she carries herself like a star. Her in-ring ability is amazing. I think she’s very creative, very unique. I’ve never met her, but you can tell her work ethic is insane. When she left, took a break for a year, and she was going to all these different schools. (...) I really admire her, I love watching and studying her matches. I think she’s one of the best of all time, male or female," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ricky Starks addresses the rumors of Mercedes Moné signing with AEW

Ricky Starks recently commented on the former WWE Superstar's rumors of signing with AEW.

While speaking with Gabby AF, The Absolute talked about tagging with Mercedes instead of having a match against her.

"I keep hearing that [Mercedes Moné could be coming to AEW], and you know what? I ain’t seen her backstage so, I don’t know… I would rather tag with her than have a match with her… No [she couldn’t beat me]. She can’t beat me. No one can beat me," said Ricky Starks.

On the upcoming episode of Collision, Daniel Garcia and FTR will face House of Black in a Six-man Elimination Steel Cage Match.

