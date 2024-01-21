Top star comments on Mercedes Mone's potential AEW arrival, claims she could never defeat him

Speculation continues to swirl on the status of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). The former WWE Superstar is easily the most coveted free agent on the market right now, but even with all her hype, top AEW star Ricky Starks claims that The Boss couldn't beat him.

'Absolute' Ricky Starks currently holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The 33-year-old has had a rocky road in All Elite Wrestling but managed to gain some steam throughout 2023.

Starks is gearing up for a hometown outing as the Jacksonville-based company heads to New Orleans for Dynamite on January 31. While doing a round of media appearances, The Absolute One stopped by to chat with Gabby AF, where he addressed the rumors that Mone is heading to Tony Khan's company.

Ricky Starks expressed interest in tagging with Mercedes Mone but made it clear that neither she nor anyone else is capable of beating him:

"I keep hearing that [Mercedes Moné could be coming to AEW] and you know what? I ain’t seen her backstage so, I don’t know… I would rather tag with her than have a match with her… No [she couldn’t beat me]. She can’t beat me. No one can beat me." [H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Update on Mercedes Mone's status amid intense speculation

Mercedes Mone has been out of action with an injury since May 2023, when she lost the NJPW Strong Women's Championship to AEW's Willow Nightingale at NJPW Strong Resurgence. As anticipation for her in-ring return builds, the question of where she will turn up is one of the hottest topics in wrestling.

Reports have claimed that both WWE and AEW have high interest in the 31-year-old, and it seems that Mercedes has ignited a bidding war between the two top companies.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Elite Wrestling is the frontrunner, but there's still a chance she will make a shocking WWE return at next weekend's Royal Rumble event:

"With all the AEW rumors [and there is expectation in AEW that she’ll be in after finishing up some acting commitments this month], nothing is for certain and some in WWE believe there is still a shot for her in the Royal Rumble," wrote Meltzer.

For now, Mone's fans will have to wait and see when and where The Boss decides to make her grand return to the ring.

