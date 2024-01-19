Major update on Mercedes Mone's AEW status; possible WWE return on the cards? - Reports

Mercedes Mone is, without a doubt, one of the hottest free agents currently in professional wrestling. However, a recent report may have given us an idea about Mone's next move.

AEW and WWE are both in the bidding war for Mercedes, as she has definitely upped her value since departing from WWE in 2022. Mone made her way to NJPW and STARDOM after leaving the Stamford-based promotion and has had a great career in Japan. However, there have been many teases from Mercedes about her next move, as she is heavily rumored to sign with AEW.

According to a recent report by WON, there is still some uncertainty about the former WWE star's next big appearance:

"With all the AEW rumors (and there is expectation in AEW that she’ll be in after finishing up some acting commitments this month), nothing is for certain and some in WWE believe there is still a shot for her in the Royal Rumble," -WON.

Eric Bischoff shares his opinion on whether Mercedes Mone should sign with WWE or AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Mercedes Mone could get massively over if she chooses AEW over WWE.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained both scenarios about Mercedes Mone signing with AEW or WWE:

"I don't know her [Mercedes Mone] motivation. I mean, she's gonna make more money and have more success in WWE. There's no question about that. So, from a financial point of view, it's a WWE move. Now, is there sh*t going on backstage or relationship-wise? Is there political baggage there that is clouding the picture? I don't know. But, if I'm her or I'm her agent or business manager, I'm gonna try to go to WWE because that's where she's going to make the largest amount of money," he said. [From 03:47 to 04:15]

He continued:

"Could she make more money with Tony? Yes. But her career as a star is effectively over at that point. And if one doesn't agree with that statement, look at any other 'former WWE star' that is better off today than they were at the peak of their careers in WWE. I'm not talking about the guys who were on their way out the door or the guys that really, you know, hadn't been used very often. I'm talking about people that were at their peak of their careers in WWE. They make that move to AEW. Their career is not what it was. It's the end of the road. But if the end of the road comes with a big old fat paycheck so you don't need anymore road, I'd be right there with you. I'd do the same thing." [6:40 - 7:18]

Mercedes Mone has already had an accomplished career in the WWE. She is a former 6-time Womens Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling will be a fresh start for her if she chooses to ink a deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion. It will be interesting to see which company she chooses to continue her wrestling career.

