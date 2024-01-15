Mercedes Moné reunites with former WWE stablemates, sends a heartfelt message to current superstar

Mercedes Moné took to social media to send a message to WWE star and Anoa'i family member, Tamina Snuka.

Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is a former member of Team B.A.D. The faction also included Tamina and Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu.

Taking to Twitter/X, Moné shared a photo alongside her former Team B.A.D. stablemates and also wished Tamina on her birthday.

Check out screengrabs of Moné's Instagram stories:

Team B.A.D. made its debut in 2015 as part of the women's revolution in WWE. At the same time, the trio of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Paige also made its debut as a faction.

Moné is currently sidelined due to an injury. Following her WWE departure in 2022, she appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom. Meanwhile, Tamina's last match in WWE was almost a year ago.

Lastly, Trinity has been competing in IMPACT Wrestling. She recently lost the Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace.

Bill Apter wants to see a dream match between Mercedes Moné and Jade Cargill in WWE

Bill Apter has expressed his interest in a dream match between Mercedes Moné and Jade Cargill. In 2023, Cargill signed with WWE. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Moné could potentially return to the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter stated that he would 'love' to see Moné back in WWE. He said:

"Well, Miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent."

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Moné, and whether she returns to WWE or signs with AEW.

