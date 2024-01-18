31-year-old former major superstar's career will be "effectively over" if they choose AEW over WWE, claims veteran

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Mercedes Mone's career will be "effectively over" if she chooses to join AEW over returning to WWE.

Mone spent nearly a decade in the Stamford-based company, where she was one of the top female competitors. The 31-year-old held the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Title, Women's Tag Team Championship, and NXT Women's Title. However, she walked out during an episode of RAW in May 2022 and eventually departed the promotion.

Following her departure, Mone competed in NJPW and Stardom. While she is out of action with an injury, rumors suggested she negotiated a return to the Stamford-based company. However, reports later claimed talks broke down between the two parties. Meanwhile, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is now rumored to join AEW.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff addressed Mone's wrestling future. He pointed out that she would benefit more from returning to the Stamford-based company. Meanwhile, he claimed her career would be "effectively over" if she signed with AEW.

"I don't know her [Mercedes Mone] motivation. I mean, she's gonna make more money and have more success in WWE. There's no question about that. So, from a financial point of view, it's a WWE move. Now, is there sh*t going on backstage or relationship-wise? Is there political baggage there that is clouding the picture? I don't know. But, if I'm her or I'm her agent or business manager, I'm gonna try to go to WWE because that's where she's going to make the largest amount of money," he said. [From 03:47 to 04:15]

The Hall of Famer explained that working for Endeavor would provide Mone with better opportunities to move to Hollywood after her wrestling career ended.

"Could she make more money with Tony? Yes. But her career as a star is effectively over at that point. And if one doesn't agree with that statement, look at any other 'former WWE star' that is better off today than they were at the peak of their careers in WWE. I'm not talking about the guys who were on their way out the door or the guys that really, you know, hadn't been used very often. I'm talking about people that were at their peak of their careers in WWE. They make that move to AEW. Their career is not what it was. It's the end of the road. But if the end of the road comes with a big old fat paycheck so you don't need anymore road, I'd be right there with you. I'd do the same thing." [6:40 - 7:18]

Wrestling veteran urged Tony Khan not to sign ex-WWE star Mercedes Mone

During an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran addressed Mercedes Mone's rumored move to AEW. He urged Tony Khan not to sign the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Mantell claimed AEW would be committing "financial suicide" by signing the 31-year-old:

"I don't think she is worth as much money as she thinks she is because her opponents... how many opponents can she possibly have? She cannot work with all of the girls because the net worth of each girl according to that girl's worth, and do they match up? [...] AEW, I think to even come close to what she is wanting. I think they are committing financial suicide, too. I don't think she is worth that much money."

Several former female superstars are currently part of the AEW women's division, including Toni Storm, Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Athena. Will Mone be the latest name to join that list?

