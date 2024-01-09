“I think they are committing financial suicide” - Veteran warns Tony Khan against signing 10-time WWE champion

Tony Khan's reported desire to sign a 10-time WWE champion to AEW attracted honest opinions from wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

The veteran in question is Mercedes Mone. The CEO of women's wrestling has been making the news ever since she announced that fans would see her return to the ring in 2024. Moreover, there have been reports of negotiations with her old promotion, WWE, falling through due to not coming closer to the money she wanted.

Furthermore, other reports indicate that Tony Khan's AEW is interested in signing the former WWE Women's Champion and is willing to match her expectations.

On the recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran applauded WWE for not signing Mercedes, claiming he did not see her worth as much as the money she demanded.

"I don't think she is worth as money as she thinks she is because her opponents... how many opponents can she possibly have? She cannot work with all of the girls because the net worth of each girl according to that girl's worth, and do they match up?" [0:57-1:27]

Furthermore, Mantell even stated that AEW's willingness to offer that much money to Mercedes Mone would be financial suicide.

"AEW, I think to even come close to what she is wanting. I think they are committing financial suicide too. I don't think she is worth that much money." [1:36-1:42]

WWE Hall of Famer gives his opinion on what will bring Mercedes Mone to Tony Khan's company

Amid the rumors of Mercedes Mone's next destination, all signs indicate her signing with AEW. In fact, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long gave his opinion on what could bring her as the newest star of Tony Khan's clan.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long claimed that only the right amount of money would make Mercedes Mone the newest member of the AEW roster.

"I don't know what to say like we just finished talking about the money so I guess if WWE won't give her what she wants and AEW does then what is she gonna do? Go where the money is." [6:32-onwards]

With the buzz surrounding her next move, it would be interesting to see where Mone eventually lands up to write the next chapter of her wrestling career.

