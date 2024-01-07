Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) will go to AEW on only one condition after the alleged breakdown in WWE talks, Hall of Famer speculates (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is currently one of the most talked about free agents in professional wrestling. Both AEW and the Stamford-based promotion are reportedly interested in signing Mercedes. However, a WWE Hall of Famer believes that The CEO will choose to sign the Jacksonville-based company only on one condition.

The Hall of Famer in question is none other than former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long. Mercedes Mone was signed to WWE as Sasha Banks from 2012 to 2022 and had a successful career in the Stamford-based company. Banks held multiple titles in the promotion, including the WWE Women's Title five times, the Women's Tag Titles three times, and the NXT Women's Title once.

However, Mercedes Mone left the company alongside her tag team partner Naomi (Trinity Fatu) following a contract dispute. The duo walked out before their scheduled main event match at the May 16, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long claimed that Mercedes Mone will sign with the promotion that is willing to pay her enough money.

"I don't know what to say like we just finished talking about the money so I guess if WWE won't give her what she wants and AEW does then what is she gonna do? go where the money is. [6:32-onwards]

Check out the entire video below:

Bill Apter also gave his thoughts on former WWE star Mercedes Mone's possible AEW arrival

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke about Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) possibly signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter only had two words for Mercedes in Tony Khan's promotion.

"For AEW I have two words to say about her, "Hot Commodity."

Expand Tweet

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone sign with AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.