Former WWE Champion's AEW debut is "imminent" - Reports

AEW has managed to sign a lot of former WWE Champions in the past and it seems like another one may be on her way to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Mercedes Mone. The CEO is currently one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling. Mercedes was signed to WWE under the ring name Sasha Banks from 2012 to 2022 and held the WWE Women's Championship five times. After she departed from the Stamford-based promotion, the star made her way to Japan and competed in the top two promotions there, STARDOM and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

However, there has been interest from both WWE and AEW for Mercedes Mone and it seems like the former WWE Women's Champion could ink a deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Mercedes Mone's All Elite Wrestling debut could soon turn into a reality:

“When she (Mercedes Monè) shows up and when she signs the contract, I’ll believe it. But yes, in AEW the belief is it’s imminent, it’s probably gonna happen, everyone’s expecting it to happen. So we’ll see,” as per Dave Meltzer.

Booker T believes Mercedes Mone doesn't fit in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about the free agent Mercedes Mone and claimed that The Boss should not sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the NXT commentator claimed that All Elite Wrestling does not have enough talent for Mercedes Mone to work with. Booker T named Britt Baker as the only one who would do well against Mercedes Mone.

"I just don't think she [fits] in AEW. I didn't think there [were] enough girls in the company for her to actually be able to work with, other than one or two girls," Booker continued. "Britt Baker ... and who else? No, no, seriously."

Booker T further spoke on Mercedes' time in Japan where she competed in NJPW and STARDOM.

"You can go over and work in Japan all you want," Booker said. "But ain't nobody going to know who you are in the [United] States." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.