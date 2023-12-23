Booker T claims 10-time WWE champion will not be a good fit in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently talked about one of the biggest women wrestlers in the industry, and why he believed that she should not go to AEW. This would be Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

The Boss was one of the most talked about stars in this generation of women's wrestling. Due to her popularity, many have been paying attention to her future, and which promotion she ends up with. However, no deal has come to fruition, so until this point, it is a coin toss.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the idea of Mercedes going to AEW, seeing as this was one of her potential destinations. He mentioned how he did not believe there was enough talent on the roster who would work perfectly with her. He named Britt Baker as one of those who he thought would do well with Mone, but could not come up with any other name to add to the list.

"I just don't think she [fits] in AEW. I didn't think there [were] enough girls in the company for her to actually be able to work with, other than one or two girls," Booker continued. "Britt Baker ... and who else? No, no, seriously."

He then talked about her time in Japan competing for both STARDOM and NJPW. For him, ever since she departed from WWE, she has not had any significant matches, to which he brought up what he tells his students in his wrestling school, and that was comparing how being well-known in Japan does not equate to the same in the United States.

"You can go over and work in Japan all you want," Booker said. "But ain't nobody going to know who you are in the [United] States." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Details on Mercedes Mone's demands in WWE offer

Following recent rumors that Mercedes Mone (ska Sasha Banks) could make her way back to WWE, details regarding the talks about a possible contract have been disclosed.

On Fightful's The Hump podcast, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp regarding what Mone's asking price was. He revealed that this was higher than Charlotte Flair's recent contract, but did not disclose the amount.

Following reports regarding Flair's new contract with WWE being one of the highest in its history, this was rather an alarming revelation. Some fans think the promotion could find this to be too high of an asking price.

It will be interesting to see how talks go moving forward, and who ends up signing the former WWE women's champion. This could end up being one of the most paid-attention to moves in 2024.

