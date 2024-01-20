"That's my number one priority"- AEW star addresses his future in Tony Khan's company 

A current AEW star recently spoke about his future in the Jacksonville-based promotion, addressing his next plan of action.

The star in question is Daniel Garcia. The 25-year-old joined Tony Khan's roster in 2021 and gained fame during his stint as a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Furthermore, he achieved some success as a singles star in his reign with the ROH Pure Championship.

Garcia received acclaim for his work in the Continental Classic tournament late last year and seems primed for a big 2024, with many believing that he will emerge as a top star in the coming months.

The 25-year-old confirmed that his contract with All Elite Wrestling was coming to an end at the post-World Ends pay-per-view media scrum. Furthermore, in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Garcia spoke about his future and his desire to become a major fixture for AEW.

"My contract is up this year. My number one focus is earning another contract and showing that I am someone that can be built around and somebody that can be fully invested in as a top guy. That's my number one priority."

Garcia further added that he wants to begin the road to achieving his goal by going after a singles title.

"My priority outside of that is, what better way to show you can be a top guy than winning a title. I would love to win some singles gold."

AEW President Tony Khan lived up to his word in regard to Daniel Garcia

The year 2024 could not have begun on a higher note for Daniel Garcia than a huge endorsement by the boss himself, Tony Khan. Right after his match against Swerve Strickland on the first Dynamite of the new year, Khan announced that Garcia would be present on the company's programming more often.

Garcia went on to thank Tony Khan for featuring him as a part of the AEW Continental Classic, calling it a blessing in an exclusive backstage interview with Renee Paquette:

"I basically sat a year in the back or a year just walking out Chris Jericho to his theme song and you know, not doing anything on my own. I just feel like, you know, now is my time to show what I can do to have these matches, and getting put in the Continental Classic was such a blessing."

With Daniel Garcia looking more ambitious than ever, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former ROH Pure champion.

