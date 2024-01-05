Rising AEW star aims big after Tony Khan publicly put him over

A rapidly rising star in the AEW promises some big things in his career in the upcoming year after the President and CEO of the company, Tony Khan, publicly put him over recently.

The rising AEW star in question is Daniel Garcia. Dani has been a part of the All Elite roster since the year 2020 and has created some memorable moments since then. Garcia is best known for his time in the Jericho Appreciation Society faction before creating his own path.

Garcia was recently featured in the main event of the first Dynamite episode of the year 2024 against Swerve Strickland. After the show went off the air, the company CEO and President, Tony Khan, publicly put him over by promising fans that they would see a lot of him in 2024.

In a recent exclusive backstage interview with Renee Paquette, Daniel Garcia reflected on his All Elite career until now and how it's his time now to show everyone what he's capable of:

“I went almost a year here just wanting and being hungry for opportunity after opportunity. I mean, I basically sat a year in the back or a year just walking out Chris Jericho to his theme song and you know, not doing anything on my own. I just feel like, you know, Now is my time to show what I can do to have these matches, and getting put in the Continental Classic was such a blessing.” [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Expand Tweet

Daniel Garcia on how he will bounce back from his previous losses in AEW

Although Daniel Garcia has shown a lot of improvement recently in his career, he has lost most of his matches as well. Garcia also claimed that he wishes to bounce back with more victories going forward:

“I think if I had that answer, I think it would be a much different position that I’m in right now. You know, I lost tonight. So I hope it’s not another case of me getting to the biggest wins in my career. Losing the next big match that I have. I don’t want to be somebody that people look at as what could have been. I don’t want to have regrets about my own and I don’t want the audience to have regrets about my own career.” [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for Dani going forward and what big things are yet to come in his AEW career.