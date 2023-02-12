Departed AEW star calls WWE legend Batista "best wrestler turned actor"

A former AEW star believes that WWE legend Batista has transitioned to the role of an actor in the most effective manner. The name in question is Alan Angels.

Batista has had several stints at the Stamford-based promotion over the years, with his first run starting in 2000. The 54-year-old star made a name for himself with his impressive physique and untamed persona, enabling him to become a six-time world champion as well.

Batista's venture into Hollywood also yielded favorable results for him. He has been a part of several commercially successful movies like Dune and Glass Onion. Furthermore, he also earned worldwide recognition for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His acting career has seemingly impressed former AEW star Alan Angels, who took to Twitter to share his appreciation for the WWE legend.

"Batista definitely the best wrestler turned actor," Alan Angels tweeted.

The WWE legend will apparently never return to the pro wrestling business

While Batista had a successful career in WWE, he has confirmed that he never intends to return to the ring in the future.

At Justice Con a while back, The Animal was asked about the probability of returning to the Stamford-based promotion. While the host joked about the star returning in the future, Batista was quick to shut down the prospect of his wrestling comeback.

"Don't put that out there, people will jump all over that [laughs]. 'He's coming out of retirement!' No, I'm not. It's so hard to convince people that I'm actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When a professional wrestler retires, they don't really retire, they kind of retire. If the paycheck or event is big enough, they'll come out of retirement. It's just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I could never go back. I'm just done. I got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to bring me back and take away from that." (H/T Fightful.com)

As of now, Batista has confirmed that the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final appearance as Drax in the MCU. It remains to be seen what is next for him in his acting career.

